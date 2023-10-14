'Dansaekhwa' master Park Seo-bo passes away at 92
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Park Seo-bo, a renowned master of Korean monochrome painting, known as "dansaekhwa," passed away Saturday. He was 92.
Park announced through social media in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer.
A key figure in contemporary art in South Korea, Park was considered a master of monochromatic art and was famous for his Ecriture series, which he began in 1967.
His Ecriture works evolved from drawing lines continuously using a pencil and later to using "hanji" paper to create repetitive lines on large canvases. In the 2000s, his style evolved further, moving beyond monochrome into bright and vibrant colors.
His works ranked third in terms of accumulative sales per artist at local domestic art auctions last year, a testament to his enduring influence and popularity.
