N. Korea-China border bridge shows increased activity: 38 North
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- An unused border bridge between North Korea and China has shown increased activity this week in a potential sign of its opening since construction was completed nearly a decade ago, according to a U.S. website.
38 North, a U.S. website dedicated to analyzing North Korea, said recent commercial satellite imagery indicates a hike in vehicle traffic on the New Yalu River Bridge, which connects China's Dandong and the North's Sinuiju.
"The exact nature and purpose of this traffic is uncertain, but comes after increased activity around the Chinese side of the bridge and suggestions it may fully open soon," 38 North said in a report Friday (local time).
The cable-stayed bridge spanning 3 kilometers was completed in 2014 but has remained unused due to delays in construction of related infrastructure on the North Korean side and Pyongyang's COVID-19 lockdowns.
A satellite image captured Thursday shows what appears to be a large vehicle approaching the Chinese customs area, while several vehicles and apparent construction materials were visible on the North Korean side, according to the website.
"Although the nature of the traffic and its eventual destination cannot be determined from the Oct. 12 image, the level of traffic, while low, is unusual for a bridge that has seen no use in years," 38 North said.
