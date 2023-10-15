Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 15, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/12 Cloudy 10

Incheon 20/13 Cloudy 0

Suwon 21/11 Sunny 10

Cheongju 21/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/11 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/12 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/12 Sunny 0

Busan 24/15 Sunny 0

(END)

