Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 15, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/12 Cloudy 10
Incheon 20/13 Cloudy 0
Suwon 21/11 Sunny 10
Cheongju 21/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/11 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/12 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/13 Cloudy 0
Jeju 23/18 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/12 Sunny 0
Busan 24/15 Sunny 0
(END)
