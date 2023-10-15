Senior policymakers set to hold meeting on medical school quota, pension reform
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials from the ruling party, the government and the presidential office were set to hold a meeting Sunday to discuss plans to increase the number of medical students and reform the nation's pension system, officials said.
The planned meeting comes as the government is widely expected to make a decision on how much it will increase the enrollment quota for medical schools as early as this week.
The government has pushed to increase the annual enrollment quota for medical schools by 1,000.
Since 2006, the enrollment quota for medical schools has been fixed at 3,058.
If the government decides to increase the new quota, it will begin affecting medical schools in 2025.
The Sunday meeting is also expected to discuss pension reform, officials said.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Kim Gi-hyeon, the leader of the ruling People Power Party; Education Minister Lee Ju-ho; and presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki planned to attend the meeting.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
Klinsmann hoping to keep beloved Lee Kang-in grounded: 'Pop star doesn't score goals'
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military jet bringing 163 nationals home from Israel
-
(5th LD) N. Korea sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia: White House
-
S. Korea to review additional measures against N. Korea's arms transfer to Russia
-
S. Korea, UAE strike bilateral free trade agreement