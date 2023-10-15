Senior policymakers set to hold meeting on medical school quota, pension reform

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials from the ruling party, the government and the presidential office were set to hold a meeting Sunday to discuss plans to increase the number of medical students and reform the nation's pension system, officials said.

The planned meeting comes as the government is widely expected to make a decision on how much it will increase the enrollment quota for medical schools as early as this week.

The government has pushed to increase the annual enrollment quota for medical schools by 1,000.

Since 2006, the enrollment quota for medical schools has been fixed at 3,058.

If the government decides to increase the new quota, it will begin affecting medical schools in 2025.

The Sunday meeting is also expected to discuss pension reform, officials said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Kim Gi-hyeon, the leader of the ruling People Power Party; Education Minister Lee Ju-ho; and presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki planned to attend the meeting.



Kim Gi-hyeon (2nd from R), head of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly in Seoul, in this Aug. 7, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

