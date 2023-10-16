Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party to keep current leadership intact (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teachers outnumber students in 254 schools across nation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party to keep current leadership intact (Donga Ilbo)
-- Desperate Palestinians struggle to flee Gaza (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment (Segye Times)
-- 'Nowhere to flee,' Gaza Strip in tears (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to unveil medical school quota this week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party to keep current leadership intact (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite law revision, zero cases recognized of work-inflicted health damage to fetuses (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ex-President Moon's school grade policy likely to remain 'empty shell' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Oil surges nearly 6 pct ahead of Israeli ground raid (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't criticized over China's deportation of N. Korean escapees (Korea Times)
-- Korean K9s integral to Estonian defense (Korea JoongAng Daily)
