Monday's weather forecast

09:10 October 16, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/10 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/14 Rain 60

Jeonju 19/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 21/11 Sunny 0

Busan 23/15 Sunny 0

