Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 October 16, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/11 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/10 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/14 Rain 60
Jeonju 19/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/13 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/17 Sunny 20
Daegu 21/11 Sunny 0
Busan 23/15 Sunny 0
(END)
