S. Korea looking to stretch winning streak vs. Vietnam
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Riding high after a convincing victory over Tunisia, the South Korean men's national football team will try to extend their winning streak against Vietnam in a friendly this week.
The match between world No. 26 South Korea and 95th-ranked Vietnam will kick off at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, just south of Seoul.
South Korea defeated Tunisia 4-0 on Friday in Seoul, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in scoring his first two senior international goals. It was South Korea's second consecutive victory under head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, their first winning streak of the year.
Given the discrepancy in talent between the two teams, the South Koreans should enjoy a breezy win going into later matches that matter more: 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in January.
Vietnam may not appear to be much of a test for South Korea, but Klinsmann and his staff see the match as an opportunity to prepare their players against South Korea's upcoming foes who will play a similar style.
In the World Cup qualifiers and in the group stage of the Asian Cup, South Korea will be facing teams stuck well below them in the FIFA rankings, and they are all expected to set up a low block to crowd their own box and defend space behind units, and to look for counterattack opportunities when the ball is turned over.
South Korea have often had trouble scoring against such opponents, held back by a lack of precise passing and clinical finishing.
That they put up a four-spot against Tunisia without their best player and captain, Son Heung-min, bodes well for the team's chances for another offensive outburst against Vietnam. Son, nursing a groin injury, had been a limited participant in training and was held out against Tunisia.
Klinsmann may once again save Son in a match that doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, though Son himself said after Friday's win that he'd love to take the field in front of home supporters.
At the other end, Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae was a one-man wrecking crew on defense. With his devastating combination of brute force and speed, Kim foiled several counterattack chances for Tunisia and knocked over attackers like they were bowling pins. Kim also contributed on offense with pinpoint long-distance passes, and his header off a Lee Kang-in corner led to a Tunisian own goal.
Vietnam were once coached by South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo, who led his adopted country to unprecedented heights before stepping away in January this year. Former Japan boss Philippe Troussier is now in charge of Vietnam.
