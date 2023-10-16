BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The lead single of BTS vocalist Jungkook's upcoming first solo album will be "Standing Next to You," the group's agency said Monday.

The singer also unveiled a list of 11 songs to be on the "Golden" album due out Nov. 3 on social media.

Also among the 11 tracks will be "Seven," "3D," "Close to You," "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" and "Hate You."



BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BigHit Music introduced "Standing Next to You" as a retro-funk song featuring Jungkook's rhythmical vocals.

Andrew Watt and Cirkut, the producers of Jungkook's solo debut song "Seven," which became a global hit this summer, once again teamed up to produce the new song.

In addition, musicians, such as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and electronic hip-hop group Major Lazer, as well as BloodPop, David Stewart and Blake Slatkin, participated in the album production.

French producer and rapper DJ Snake participated in the project as a featured artist.

"As the new album 'Golden' is based on Jungkook's 'golden moment,' Jungkook put his heart and soul into the production, including personally selecting all the songs to be included in the new album," the agency said.

Jungkook sung all the 11 songs in English, it added.

The BTS star will hold a fan showcase on Nov. 20 at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul to mark the album's release.



This image provided by BigHit Music shows the tracklist for "Golden," the first solo album from BTS member Jungkook set to come out Nov. 3, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

