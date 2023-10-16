Container rates for U.S. west coast up 5 pct in Sept.: data

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Container shipping costs from South Korea to the U.S. west coast rose 5 percent on-month in September to mark an on-month growth for the first time in four months, data showed Monday.

The average freight rate for a 40-foot container from South Korea to the U.S. west coast came to 4.19 million won (US$3,104) in September, compared with 4.07 million logged a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It was the first upturn since May when the rate advanced 6.1 percent.

The shipping cost from South Korea to the east coast of America also inched up 1.1 percent and that to the European Union climbed 4.4 percent last month.

But container shipping costs for China fell 7.7 percent and those for Japan sank 11.2 percent in September.

The figures are based on freight rates reported by local exporters.

South Korean importers' average cost to ship a 40-foot container from the U.S. west coast went down 4 percent, while the rate from the U.S. east coast and the EU increased 4.1 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, the data showed.



Shipping containers are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

