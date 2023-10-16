Defense ministry to host annual international security forum this week
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it will host an annual international security forum this week to discuss efforts to promote peace and cooperation, amid global security uncertainties highlighted by Hamas' recent attack on Israel and Russia's war in Ukraine.
The three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue 2023 is set to kick off Tuesday in Seoul under the theme of "Cooperation and Solidarity for Freedom, Peace, and Prosperity," the ministry said.
It is expected to be attended by some 800 high-level security officials and civil experts from 56 countries, including minister-level officials from Australia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brunei and Fiji.
The forum includes three key plenary sessions for talks on the international community's response to North Korea's escalating nuclear threats; efforts for a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region; and ways for regional and global cooperation in a new security environment.
Four special sessions will also be held to discuss ways to enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, the global defense industry's outlook, the use of artificial intelligence in combat, and the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War's armistice as it marks its 70th anniversary this year.
The annual forum was first launched in 2012 for talks on promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and enhancing regional security cooperation.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' to be unveiled after restoration
-
(LEAD) Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' unveiled after being restored to original state
-
(2nd LD) 163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft