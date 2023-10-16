U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. strategic bomber B-52 is set to arrive at a South Korean air base later this week, multiple sources said Monday, in the latest show of force against North Korea's missile and nuclear threat.
It would mark the first time that the B-52 Stratofortress has landed at a South Korean air base although the long-range bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over the Korean Peninsula for joint drills between South Korea and the United States.
The B-52 is one of the major U.S. strategic bombers along with the B-2 Spirit and B-1B Lancer, which landed at Osan Air base in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, in September 2016.
The deployment of the nuclear-capable B-52 is expected to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets in the region amid heightened tension over Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat and plan to launch a military spy satellite again this month after two failed attempts this year.
The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrived at the southeastern port of Busan on Thursday for a five-day visit following trilateral naval drills involving the United States, South Korea and Japan.
In July, Pyongyang denounced the U.S. deployment of strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula as "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail" against North Korea.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' to be unveiled after restoration
-
(LEAD) Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' unveiled after being restored to original state
-
(2nd LD) 163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft