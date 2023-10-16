Funds' net asset value tops 940 tln won in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The value of South Korea's investment funds exceeded 940 trillion won (US$690 billion) in the third quarter, driven by an increase in bond investment, data showed Monday.
The net asset value of South Korean investment funds came to 942.2 trillion won as of end-September, up 2 percent, or 18.1 trillion won, from three months earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA).
The figure marks a 10.5 percent, or 89.9 trillion won, hike from a year before.
"The net assets of equity funds and derivatives increased significantly from the previous quarter while the net assets of hybrid funds continued a downward trend," KOFIA said in a press release.
The net assets of equity funds increased 1.5 trillion won over the three months ended Sept. 31 while those of bond funds net increased by 7 trillion won, according to KOFIA.
The net assets of South Korean funds invested overseas came to 320 trillion won as of end-September, up 1.3 trillion won from three months earlier.
