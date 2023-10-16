Unification ministry slams N. Korea over suspected arms transfer to Russia

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry lambasted North Korea on Monday for its suspected arms transfer to Russia, amid persistent speculation that the two nations may have reached an arms deal during a rare summit between their leaders last month.

In a press briefing Friday, John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Pyongyang has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

The revelation came amid lingering suspicions that the two countries may have struck an arms deal on the occasion of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.

"North Korea has denied an arms trade with Russia several times, but relevant circumstances are emerging one by one," ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said in a regular press briefing. "The true nature of North Korea, which has attempted to deceive the whole world, has been exposed."

Koo stressed that any illicit weapons trade with North Korea should be halted, as it would constitute a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions against the North's nuclear and missile programs.

"Russia should especially fulfill its responsibility and role as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council," he said.

A senior official at Seoul's foreign ministry earlier said the government will "monitor the trends in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and consider further measures."



Unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam speaks in a regular press briefing at the government complex in Seoul on Oct. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)