S. Korea hosts Asia-Pacific conference on U.N. initiative on digital technologies

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Monday it has hosted an Asia-Pacific conference on a United Nations initiative aimed at setting shared commitments for digital technologies and ensuring a safe digital environment.

The meeting is aimed at helping governments and other relevant stakeholders of the Asia-Pacific region exchange views on the principles and priorities of global digital cooperation under the U.N. initiative called the Global Digital Compact.

The Asia-Pacific conference will focus on a range of issues, including human rights on the internet, artificial intelligence and open-source software, the ministry said in a statement.

"South Korea will contribute to devising a global digital standard to create a mutually prosperous digital society where everybody in the world enjoys its benefits," Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said in the statement.



Science Minister Lee Jong-ho speaks at a conference on the U.N. initiative on digital technologies on Oct. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

