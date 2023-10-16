Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea hosts Asia-Pacific conference on U.N. initiative on digital technologies

All News 14:41 October 16, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Monday it has hosted an Asia-Pacific conference on a United Nations initiative aimed at setting shared commitments for digital technologies and ensuring a safe digital environment.

The meeting is aimed at helping governments and other relevant stakeholders of the Asia-Pacific region exchange views on the principles and priorities of global digital cooperation under the U.N. initiative called the Global Digital Compact.

The Asia-Pacific conference will focus on a range of issues, including human rights on the internet, artificial intelligence and open-source software, the ministry said in a statement.

"South Korea will contribute to devising a global digital standard to create a mutually prosperous digital society where everybody in the world enjoys its benefits," Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said in the statement.

Science Minister Lee Jong-ho speaks at a conference on the U.N. initiative on digital technologies on Oct. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Science Minister Lee Jong-ho speaks at a conference on the U.N. initiative on digital technologies on Oct. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#GDC #global digitalization
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!