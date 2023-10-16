Le Sserafim's Kim Chaewon to halt activities due to health issues
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Kim Chaewon of girl group Le Sserafim will halt activities due to health issues, her agency said Monday.
"While recovering after being treated for influenza A, Kim additionally visited the hospital Friday as she continued to suffer from dizziness," Source Music said on the Weverse fan community platform.
"We received a doctor's opinion there that she needed rest and stabilization for the time being. So we decided it would be proper to focus on Kim's recovery."
Under the decision, she will not participate in the group's activities for the time being, including the taping of a local K-pop chart program scheduled for Monday, the agency said.
It also said the K-pop quintet will work as a four-piece group until Kim is back, adding that it will announce later when she will resume activities.
