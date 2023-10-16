lawmaker indicted on illegal political fund charges
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Independent lawmaker Hwangbo Seung-hee has been indicted on charges of taking illegal political funds from a real estate developer, officials said Monday.
The first-term lawmaker has been accused of receiving 50 million won (US$36,911) from the businessman from 2020-2021 and having him pay an additional 32 million won in rent for her apartment in Seoul.
Hwang also allegedly spent about 60 million won on a credit card provided by the businessman.
Officials at the Busan District Prosecutors Office said Hwang has been indicted without physical detention on charges of graft and political fund law violations.
Hwang left the ruling People Power Party in June and pledged she will not run in next year's parliamentary elections after she came under investigation over the charges.
