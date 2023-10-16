Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hitejinro to build 1st overseas production plant in Vietnam

All News 15:01 October 16, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hitejinro Co., South Korea's leading beverage maker, said Monday it has signed an agreement with an industrial park operator in Vietnam to build its first overseas plant.

The company said it signed a land and infrastructure lease agreement with the operator of the Green i-Park industrial complex in Vietnam's Thai Binh province to build a soju manufacturing plant there.

The Vietnam plant project will be handled by the company's Singapore subsidiary, which was established last month to expand the company's global business.

Hitejinro said it decided to build the Vietnam plant for cost competitiveness amid continued growth of its overseas soju business.

This photo provided by Hitejinro Co. on Oct. 16, 2023, shows CEO Kim In-kyu at a signing ceremony for the company's lease agreement with the operator of the Green i-Park industrial complex in Vietnam's Thai Binh province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by Hitejinro Co. on Oct. 16, 2023, shows CEO Kim In-kyu at a signing ceremony for the company's lease agreement with the operator of the Green i-Park industrial complex in Vietnam's Thai Binh province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hitejinro #Green i-Park
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!