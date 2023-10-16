Hitejinro to build 1st overseas production plant in Vietnam
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hitejinro Co., South Korea's leading beverage maker, said Monday it has signed an agreement with an industrial park operator in Vietnam to build its first overseas plant.
The company said it signed a land and infrastructure lease agreement with the operator of the Green i-Park industrial complex in Vietnam's Thai Binh province to build a soju manufacturing plant there.
The Vietnam plant project will be handled by the company's Singapore subsidiary, which was established last month to expand the company's global business.
Hitejinro said it decided to build the Vietnam plant for cost competitiveness amid continued growth of its overseas soju business.
