S. Korea, Britain hold strategic defense dialogue on security cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain held strategic defense talks Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his British counterpart, Annabel Goldie, held the second edition of the dialogue in Seoul after the two sides held its inaugural session in Britain in July last year.
During the talks, they assessed that various efforts are taking place to strengthen bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.
They also agreed to deepen defense cooperation in a future-oriented way and shared the view that President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Britain next month should serve as an opportunity to further develop bilateral defense and security ties.
Goldie is currently visiting Seoul to attend the three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue, an annual international security forum scheduled to kick off Tuesday.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
(LEAD) Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' unveiled after being restored to original state
-
FM visits USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in Busan
-
(LEAD) U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to arrive in S. Korea this week