S. Korea, Britain hold strategic defense dialogue on security cooperation

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain held strategic defense talks Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his British counterpart, Annabel Goldie, held the second edition of the dialogue in Seoul after the two sides held its inaugural session in Britain in July last year.

During the talks, they assessed that various efforts are taking place to strengthen bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.

They also agreed to deepen defense cooperation in a future-oriented way and shared the view that President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Britain next month should serve as an opportunity to further develop bilateral defense and security ties.

Goldie is currently visiting Seoul to attend the three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue, an annual international security forum scheduled to kick off Tuesday.



Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (5th from L) and Annabel Goldie (5th from R), Britain's minister of state for defense, pose for a photo as they take part in bilateral talks at the defense ministry compound in central Seoul on Oct. 16, 2023, in this photo provided by Shin's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

