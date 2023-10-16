Stray Kids releases collaborative single with Lil Durk

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids has released a new song in collaboration with American rapper Lil Durk, the group's agency said Monday.

According to JYP Entertainment, Lil Durk's global remix version of "All My Life" featuring Stray Kids was put out Friday.

This made the eight-piece group the first K-pop act to collaborate with the American musician, the agency added.

K-pop boy group Stray Kids is seen in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

