Stray Kids releases collaborative single with Lil Durk
All News 15:36 October 16, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids has released a new song in collaboration with American rapper Lil Durk, the group's agency said Monday.
According to JYP Entertainment, Lil Durk's global remix version of "All My Life" featuring Stray Kids was put out Friday.
This made the eight-piece group the first K-pop act to collaborate with the American musician, the agency added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
(LEAD) Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' unveiled after being restored to original state
-
FM visits USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in Busan
-
(LEAD) U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to arrive in S. Korea this week