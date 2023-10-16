KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 100
Hyosung 57,900 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 DN 700
SGBC 55,500 DN 300
Nongshim 462,500 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 177,900 DN 1,000
KCC 235,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 80,900 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 20,500 DN 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,300 UP 3,100
LG Display 12,340 DN 60
NAVER 189,700 DN 2,100
LOTTE TOUR 10,170 DN 280
LG Uplus 10,210 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 DN 50
Kangwonland 15,000 UP 50
KT&G 89,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,400 0
SamyangFood 194,200 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 283,500 UP 4,000
SK 151,800 DN 1,700
Hanon Systems 7,510 DN 310
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16980 DN220
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,320 DN 5
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 0
NCsoft 224,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 33,550 DN 700
Kakao 43,150 DN 50
HANATOUR SERVICE 42,000 0
COSMAX 120,300 UP 300
Kogas 24,100 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 260,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,150 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 14,290 DN 240
Doosanfc 18,350 UP 60
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,500 DN 600
LG H&H 414,500 DN 5,500
KT 32,950 UP 400
KIWOOM 102,100 DN 100
