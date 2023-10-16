SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 100

Hyosung 57,900 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 DN 700

SGBC 55,500 DN 300

Nongshim 462,500 DN 2,500

Shinsegae 177,900 DN 1,000

KCC 235,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 80,900 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 20,500 DN 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,300 UP 3,100

LG Display 12,340 DN 60

NAVER 189,700 DN 2,100

LOTTE TOUR 10,170 DN 280

LG Uplus 10,210 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 DN 50

Kangwonland 15,000 UP 50

KT&G 89,000 UP 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,400 0

SamyangFood 194,200 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 283,500 UP 4,000

SK 151,800 DN 1,700

Hanon Systems 7,510 DN 310

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16980 DN220

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 4,320 DN 5

SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 0

NCsoft 224,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 33,550 DN 700

Kakao 43,150 DN 50

HANATOUR SERVICE 42,000 0

COSMAX 120,300 UP 300

Kogas 24,100 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 260,500 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,150 UP 200

Doosan Enerbility 14,290 DN 240

Doosanfc 18,350 UP 60

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,500 DN 600

LG H&H 414,500 DN 5,500

KT 32,950 UP 400

KIWOOM 102,100 DN 100

(MORE)