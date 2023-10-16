KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha Ocean 27,700 0
DWEC 4,080 UP 25
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,270 DN 220
DL 41,450 UP 800
DOOSAN 83,600 DN 3,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,370 UP 330
KIA CORP. 83,900 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 76,700 DN 1,900
LX INT 25,850 UP 100
CJ 78,700 DN 900
Hanwha 23,900 DN 200
DB HiTek 50,800 DN 300
AmoreG 26,500 DN 550
HyundaiMtr 186,800 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 36,400 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,500 DN 50
SK hynix 124,100 DN 600
LG Corp. 83,800 UP 700
SSANGYONGCNE 5,440 DN 20
POSCO FUTURE M 335,000 DN 13,000
KAL 19,780 DN 370
Boryung 10,620 UP 40
TaihanElecWire 11,960 UP 80
Hyundai M&F INS 33,550 UP 50
SLCORP 30,050 DN 400
Yuhan 75,500 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 89,200 UP 500
SamsungElec 67,300 DN 700
NHIS 10,530 DN 20
LS 89,100 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 00 0 UP2200
GC Corp 101,900 DN 4,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 514,000 DN 12,000
GS E&C 13,290 UP 120
LGCHEM 513,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 63,700 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 35,500 0
TKG Huchems 22,200 UP 450
JB Financial Group 10,730 UP 30
LGELECTRONICS 105,500 UP 400
