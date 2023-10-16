Hanwha Ocean 27,700 0

DWEC 4,080 UP 25

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,270 DN 220

DL 41,450 UP 800

DOOSAN 83,600 DN 3,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,370 UP 330

KIA CORP. 83,900 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 76,700 DN 1,900

LX INT 25,850 UP 100

CJ 78,700 DN 900

Hanwha 23,900 DN 200

DB HiTek 50,800 DN 300

AmoreG 26,500 DN 550

HyundaiMtr 186,800 DN 300

HyundaiEng&Const 36,400 UP 650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,500 DN 50

SK hynix 124,100 DN 600

LG Corp. 83,800 UP 700

SSANGYONGCNE 5,440 DN 20

POSCO FUTURE M 335,000 DN 13,000

KAL 19,780 DN 370

Boryung 10,620 UP 40

TaihanElecWire 11,960 UP 80

Hyundai M&F INS 33,550 UP 50

SLCORP 30,050 DN 400

Yuhan 75,500 DN 600

DB INSURANCE 89,200 UP 500

SamsungElec 67,300 DN 700

NHIS 10,530 DN 20

LS 89,100 DN 1,500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 00 0 UP2200

GC Corp 101,900 DN 4,100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 514,000 DN 12,000

GS E&C 13,290 UP 120

LGCHEM 513,000 DN 15,000

KEPCO E&C 63,700 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 35,500 0

TKG Huchems 22,200 UP 450

JB Financial Group 10,730 UP 30

LGELECTRONICS 105,500 UP 400

