KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 October 16, 2023

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,700 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,800 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,300 DN 850
KIH 53,000 DN 800
GS 40,000 UP 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,100 DN 300
Celltrion 144,500 UP 600
LIG Nex1 86,200 DN 3,300
Fila Holdings 37,200 DN 200
LOTTE 26,300 DN 150
GCH Corp 14,180 UP 130
LotteChilsung 134,900 UP 800
POSCO Holdings 507,000 DN 5,000
COSMOCHEM 38,600 DN 1,800
KPIC 136,800 UP 1,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,020 DN 50
SKC 73,200 DN 3,300
GS Retail 23,500 0
Ottogi 377,000 UP 8,500
Handsome 18,410 DN 190
Youngpoong 513,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,900 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 10,000 DN 30
SKTelecom 49,500 UP 350
HyundaiElev 43,700 DN 2,350
ShinpoongPharm 13,740 DN 170
DONGSUH 18,480 UP 350
SamsungEng 28,750 DN 150
COWAY 42,900 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 106,900 DN 900
IBK 11,830 UP 80
PanOcean 4,125 UP 5
YoulchonChem 32,050 DN 350
LG Energy Solution 474,000 DN 10,000
HtlShilla 70,400 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 33,350 DN 950
SamsungElecMech 136,800 DN 3,200
Hanssem 50,700 DN 300
F&F 102,000 DN 1,200
Kumyang 118,200 UP 1,200
