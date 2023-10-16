KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKNetworks 5,940 DN 90
Daesang 19,450 UP 250
ORION Holdings 15,550 UP 120
LG Innotek 236,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,650 UP 250
MS IND 17,150 DN 330
OCI Holdings 98,400 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 84,300 DN 600
KorZinc 479,500 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,820 UP 120
HyundaiMipoDock 74,500 UP 500
HDKSOE 100,600 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 27,400 DN 300
S-Oil 73,600 DN 300
Daewoong 16,930 UP 80
TaekwangInd 593,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 139,100 UP 2,300
HMM 14,710 UP 320
HYUNDAI WIA 62,200 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 129,100 UP 100
Mobis 228,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,400 DN 4,600
S-1 57,500 UP 900
ZINUS 20,150 DN 400
Hanchem 164,000 DN 4,700
DWS 31,300 DN 150
KEPCO 17,190 DN 290
SamsungSecu 37,600 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,490 DN 80
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp411 50 UP900
Netmarble 40,750 DN 1,450
HITEJINRO 19,980 UP 320
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,400 DN 2,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,700 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,885 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 110,200 DN 3,900
FOOSUNG 10,310 DN 190
SK Innovation 149,000 UP 1,900
POONGSAN 34,650 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 56,600 0
(MORE)
