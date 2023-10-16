SKNetworks 5,940 DN 90

Daesang 19,450 UP 250

ORION Holdings 15,550 UP 120

LG Innotek 236,000 DN 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,650 UP 250

MS IND 17,150 DN 330

OCI Holdings 98,400 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 84,300 DN 600

KorZinc 479,500 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,820 UP 120

HyundaiMipoDock 74,500 UP 500

HDKSOE 100,600 UP 700

IS DONGSEO 27,400 DN 300

S-Oil 73,600 DN 300

Daewoong 16,930 UP 80

TaekwangInd 593,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 139,100 UP 2,300

HMM 14,710 UP 320

HYUNDAI WIA 62,200 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 129,100 UP 100

Mobis 228,500 DN 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,400 DN 4,600

S-1 57,500 UP 900

ZINUS 20,150 DN 400

Hanchem 164,000 DN 4,700

DWS 31,300 DN 150

KEPCO 17,190 DN 290

SamsungSecu 37,600 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 7,490 DN 80

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp411 50 UP900

Netmarble 40,750 DN 1,450

HITEJINRO 19,980 UP 320

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,400 DN 2,600

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,700 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,885 DN 30

AMOREPACIFIC 110,200 DN 3,900

FOOSUNG 10,310 DN 190

SK Innovation 149,000 UP 1,900

POONGSAN 34,650 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 56,600 0

