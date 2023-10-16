KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 19,120 DN 160
Youngone Corp 48,400 DN 350
CSWIND 53,400 UP 200
GKL 14,980 DN 210
KOLON IND 44,550 DN 1,350
HanmiPharm 312,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 10,650 UP 150
Meritz Financial 52,800 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 7,180 UP 30
DGB Financial Group 8,280 UP 40
emart 68,600 DN 2,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 49,550 UP 150
PIAM 25,850 DN 650
HANJINKAL 42,200 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 100,200 UP 200
DoubleUGames 39,250 UP 200
HL MANDO 36,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 716,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 49,500 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 154,100 DN 800
HD HYUNDAI 60,900 UP 100
ORION 128,900 UP 1,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,700 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,680 DN 80
BGF Retail 138,900 DN 700
SKCHEM 61,200 UP 200
HDC-OP 10,190 DN 120
HYOSUNG TNC 296,500 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 373,000 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 12,700 UP 180
SKBS 66,000 DN 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,580 UP 40
KakaoBank 23,150 DN 100
HYBE 240,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 69,000 DN 1,600
DL E&C 31,300 UP 850
kakaopay 40,800 UP 150
K Car 10,310 DN 200
SKSQUARE 44,400 DN 250
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
(LEAD) Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' unveiled after being restored to original state
-
FM visits USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in Busan
-
(LEAD) U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to arrive in S. Korea this week