Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea later this week, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.
Lavrov will "pay an official visit" to North Korea on Oct. 18-19 at the invitation of the North's foreign ministry, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a short dispatch, without providing further details.
The upcoming visit follows a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.
