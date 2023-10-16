Ex-PPP leader says President Yoon Suk Yeol should 'admit to his mistakes' after by-election defeat

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- A former leader of the People Power Party (PPP) said Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol should "admit to his mistakes" in his running of state affairs as he urged the ruling party to speak up against the president in order to overcome the crushing defeat in last week's by-election in Seoul.

Lee Jun-seok made the remarks after the PPP's current leader, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, said his party plans to "build healthier relationships" with the government and the presidential office to forge closer cooperation between the three entities, as part of efforts to regain people's trust after its painful defeat in the Gangseo Ward office chief by-election.

The PPP's Kim Tae-woo lost against Jin Kyo-hoon from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) last week, by a larger-than-expected margin of 17.15 percent in the by-election seen as a test of voter sentiment ahead of the April general elections.

"I urge President Yoon Suk Yeol to admit to his errors made during the past 17 months since taking office," Lee said in a press conference. "Is it that frightening to say that the party is no longer an organization subordinate to the president?"

"It does not make sense that the party's message, after days of consideration since its defeat, is to strengthen the unity between the party and the government," he said.



Former leader of the ruling People Power Party, Lee Jun-seok is seen wiping his tears during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Oct. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

During the conference, Lee even choked on tears as he criticized the PPP and the government's handling of pending issues, such as the investigation into a young marine's death, who was swept away by strong currents during a search operation in July.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo announced he would request the expulsion of Lee from the PPP, saying Lee's recent actions and outspoken criticism of the party are doing more harm than good, especially ahead of the general elections.

"If we let Lee do whatever he wants, he will fire guns within the party once again in the next general elections … we need to impose strong disciplinary measures (against Lee)," Ahn said.

Ahn has launched an online petition to expel Lee from the PPP after accusing Lee of spreading fake news that Ahn made vulgar remarks during the by-election campaign and contributed to the party's defeat.

The petition has since garnered over 16,000 signatures as of Monday.

The ex-PPP leader fought back, saying he "does not deal with sick people."



Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo (front, L) is seen speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Oct. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

