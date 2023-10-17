Oct. 18



1979 -- Martial law is declared in Busan and Masan after a series of violent anti-government protests in the southern coastal region. The tension spread nationwide, and eight days later on Oct. 26, then President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-kyu.



2000 -- South Korea signs an extradition treaty with China.



2005 -- Subway Line No. 2 opens in the city of Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The opening was delayed by three years due to the Asian financial crisis.



2016 -- South Korea expresses deep concern over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sending of ritual offerings to the Yasukuni Shrine and the visit by a group of lawmakers to honor the war dead.



2018 -- President Moon Jae-in meets Pope Francis to deliver a verbal invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the pope to visit Pyongyang. The pope was reported to have said he may visit the North Korean city following an official invitation.



