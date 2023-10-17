Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 17, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/09 Sunny 0

Busan 23/13 Sunny 0

