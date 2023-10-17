Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 17, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/09 Sunny 0
Busan 23/13 Sunny 0
(END)
