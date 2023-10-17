(LEAD) Minister gives positive assessment of U.S. authorizations for Samsung, SK hynix for China plants

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEJONG, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade minister on Tuesday gave a positive assessment of the U.S. government's rule updating general authorizations for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to keep supplying their China-based plants with certain U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The assessment by Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun came after the U.S. last week granted the so-called verified end user (VEU) for the two chipmakers, which would allow them to obtain a general authorization to secure items, instead of winning licenses individually.

The two companies earlier received a one-year waiver regarding Washington's rule restricting exports of certain advanced chipmaking tools to China-based facilities, which would have expired this month.

"The designation of Samsung and SK hynix's Chinese plants as VEUs has significantly eased uncertainties for South Korean firms," Ahn told reporters.



Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun speaks during a meeting held in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

The trade ministry added that it is also closely engaging in talks with the U.S. government on the CHIPS and Science Act as well.

"We plan to discuss closely with companies the related trends, and continue cooperation with the U.S. government to enhance the global chips supply chain and guarantee companies' investment and operations," the minister said.

Concerning the Hamas militant group's recent attack on Israel, Ahn said the issue is giving no immediate impact to the country's exports, although the government is closely monitoring potential volatility in the energy sector.

"Situations are changing continuously, and we are closely monitoring the issue, but until now, there have been no major issues (regarding trade)," Ahn said.

The trade minister, however, said the country remains vigilant over the issue as the region plays a crucial role in the global supply of energy sources.

"If Iran gets involved in the conflict, or if there are issues at the Suez Canal, there could be some serious issues," Ahn said.

South Korea's exports fell for the 12th consecutive month in September but logged the smallest on-year decline so far this year in the latest sign of a recovery.



