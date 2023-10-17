S. Korea to kick off annual defense forum with space and cyber security talks
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry will open an annual international defense forum in Seoul on Tuesday for talks on promoting peace and cooperation against regional and global security challenges.
The Seoul Defense Dialogue will bring together some 800 high-level security officials and civil experts from 56 countries, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, including minister-level officials from Australia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Brunei and Fiji.
The forum will hold an opening ceremony Wednesday, and three key plenary sessions for talks on the international community's response to North Korea's escalating nuclear threats; efforts for a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region; and ways for regional and global cooperation in a new security environment.
Prior to the opening ceremony, the ministry will host the space and cyber working groups Tuesday for talks on space security and defense policies and ways to strengthen cyber security in defense.
The ministry said the cyber talks will be attended by over 180 officials from 30 countries and NATO and feature speeches by Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad bin Hasan and Swedish Ambassador to Seoul Daniel Wolven.
Four special sessions will also be held Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, the global defense industry's outlook, the use of artificial intelligence in combat and the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War's armistice as it marks its 70th anniversary this year.
The annual forum was first launched in 2012 for talks on promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and enhancing regional security cooperation.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
Son Heung-min 'question mark' for friendly vs. Vietnam: Klinsmann
-
Homegrown fighter jet KF-21 makes public debut at Seoul defense exhibition
-
(LEAD) U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to arrive in S. Korea this week