Money supply up for 3rd month in August amid tightening policy: BOK
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply rose for the third consecutive month in August amid a tightening policy, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,829 trillion won (US$2.83 trillion) in August, up 0.2 percent from a month earlier, following the previous month's 0.7 percent gain and a 0.3 percent advance in June, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
The central bank has also been implementing its tightening policy mode, as the BOK delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs from April 2022 to January 2023 to tame soaring inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
In August, the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the fifth straight time.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
Son Heung-min 'question mark' for friendly vs. Vietnam: Klinsmann
-
Homegrown fighter jet KF-21 makes public debut at Seoul defense exhibition
-
(LEAD) U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to arrive in S. Korea this week