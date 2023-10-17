Most S. Korean bond experts eye rate freeze in October: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- An absolute majority of bond mavens in South Korea expect the country's central bank to freeze its key rate in October, a poll showed Tuesday.
According to the survey of 100 bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association, 90 of the respondents forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to leave its key rate unchanged at 3.5 percent at a policy meeting slated for Thursday.
The remaining 10 experts predicted that the BOK may raise its key rate by 0.25 percentage point.
The association said most experts seem to be leaning toward a rate freeze for this month amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not further raise borrowing costs.
Investor sentiment for safe-haven assets has also grown due to fears over a wider conflict in the Middle East following the breakout of the war between Israel and Hamas, the association said.
