BLACKPINK's Jennie debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie soared to the top of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. songs chart with her special single, "You & Me."
Billboard unveiled this Monday (U.S. local time) in a preview of the upcoming chart, released on its homepage and social media.
This marks Jennie's first leader on the chart and the second for a BLACKPINK member, following Rose's "On the Ground" in March 2021.
Coming in second and third this week are "3D" and "Seven," both from Jungkook of K-pop giant BTS, according to Billboard.
The Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart ranks the top songs based on streaming and digital sales collected from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the United States. The Billboard Global 200 includes the U.S. among the 200 territories to collect data for ranking the top songs.
On the Billboard Global 200, Jungkook's "3D" and "Seven" ranked No. 5 and No. 8 and Jennie's "You & Me" landed at No. 7.
Jennie's No. 7 debut on the Billboard Global 200 made BLACKPINK the first K-pop group where all of the members have hit the top 10, according to YG Entertainment, the group's agency.
