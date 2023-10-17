BLACKPINK's Jennie debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie soared to the top of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. songs chart with her special single, "You & Me."

Billboard unveiled this Monday (U.S. local time) in a preview of the upcoming chart, released on its homepage and social media.

This marks Jennie's first leader on the chart and the second for a BLACKPINK member, following Rose's "On the Ground" in March 2021.

Coming in second and third this week are "3D" and "Seven," both from Jungkook of K-pop giant BTS, according to Billboard.



This image, provided by YG Entertainment, shows Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK performing live the jazz version of her latest solo single, "You & Me." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart ranks the top songs based on streaming and digital sales collected from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the United States. The Billboard Global 200 includes the U.S. among the 200 territories to collect data for ranking the top songs.

On the Billboard Global 200, Jungkook's "3D" and "Seven" ranked No. 5 and No. 8 and Jennie's "You & Me" landed at No. 7.

Jennie's No. 7 debut on the Billboard Global 200 made BLACKPINK the first K-pop group where all of the members have hit the top 10, according to YG Entertainment, the group's agency.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)