LIG Nex1 displays its signature weapons at defense exhibition

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- LIG Nex1 Co., a South Korean aerospace manufacturer and defense company, said Tuesday that it will display its key weapons lineup at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023.

The company's signature airborne guided weapons, such as the Korean air-launched cruise missile (KALCM) and the Korean GPS guided bomb (KGGB), are showcased at ADEX 2023, which kicked off earlier in the day for a six-day run at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul.



This photo provided by LIG Nex1 Co. shows the company's key weapons lineup displayed at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Developed with the Agency for Defense Development, KALCM will be the first Korean-made airborne guided munition to be mounted on the KF-21 fighter aircraft and is a key weapon for precision strikes against strategic targets hundreds of kilometers away.

KGGB is a smart bomb system compatible with various airborne platforms, including FA-50 light combat aircraft. With its GPS guidance kit, it has the capability of long-range attack and all-weather precision strike, day and night.

LIG Nex1 also unveiled its airborne active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, capable of detecting, identifying and tracking multiple targets simultaneously in the air and on the ground.

The company has participated in the state-led project to indigenize AESA radar for fighter jets since 2006.

At the same time, LIG Nex1's precision guided weapons are also on display, including a mid-range surface-to-air missile block II, or the so-called cheongung II, and a portable surface-to-air missile, shingung.

Its unmanned drone system and future technologies, like space satellites, are also open to the public at ADEX 2023, according to LIG Nex1.



This photo provided by LIG Nex1 Co. shows the company's Korean air-launched cruise missile (KALCM) displayed at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

