Seoul shares up 0.76 pct late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.76 percent higher late Tuesday morning on eased concerns over Israel-Hamas conflicts.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gained 18.49 points to 2,454.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.19 percent and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 2.1 percent.
Shipbuilders were in positive territory, with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering adding 1.07 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbing 0.38 percent.
Auto shares were mixed as industry leader Hyundai Motor rose 1.23 percent but its sister Kia fell 0.83 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,353.25 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
