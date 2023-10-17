Audit shows nonprofit organizations embezzled 1.8 bln won in state subsidies
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The state audit agency announced Tuesday that 10 nonprofit organizations participating in government businesses embezzled state subsidies totaling more than 1.8 billion won (US$1.3 million) through various illegal methods.
The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) revealed the results of its investigation into approximately 900 organizations. It has formally requested that the prosecution investigate 73 individuals on charges of fraud, embezzlement and other offenses.
The BAI's findings indicated that the 10 organizations systematically committed crimes in 46 instances, such as fabricating expenses and creating false contracts.
One particularly noteworthy case involved the chairman of a civic organization dedicated to supporting victims of wartime sex slavery, whose identity has been withheld, the BAI said.
The investigation revealed that despite receiving state subsidies for a project, the chairman worked less than the contracted 100 days but was still compensated.
"We aim to hold those engaged in misconduct accountable and raise awareness against perceiving government subsidies as public funds," the BAI said.
The state auditor further reported that it has instructed relevant government agencies, including the culture ministry and the gender ministry, to revoke state subsidies.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
Son Heung-min 'question mark' for friendly vs. Vietnam: Klinsmann
-
Homegrown fighter jet KF-21 makes public debut at Seoul defense exhibition
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer