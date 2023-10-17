The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier left a naval base in California last week for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, a U.S. research institute has said, while another carrier was already in South Korea in a major show of force.

In a report, the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) cited a Navy official as saying USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) departed from Naval Air Station North Island, California, on Thursday. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) arrived in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday for a five-day visit.



-----------------

Ex-U.S. ambassador calls for strengthening nuke deterrence for S. Korea amid N. Korean threats

WASHINGTON -- A former U.S. ambassador to South Korea called Monday for the United States to keep strengthening its "extended deterrence" commitment to the Asian ally as he portrayed North Korea's evolving military threats as "far greater" than before.

During a virtual seminar, Harry Harris, who served as U.S. ambassador to Seoul from 2018-2021, made the call as the recalcitrant regime has been doubling down on its nuclear and missile programs under an apparently aggressive nuclear policy stipulated in its constitution.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

WASHINGTON -- South Korea, the United States and Japan established a trilateral communication hotline, a senior Seoul official said Monday, in another sign of progress in their three-way security cooperation amid North Korea's evolving military threats and China's increasing assertiveness.

The establishment of the hotline came after President Yoon Suk Yeol and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida, respectively, agreed on the "commitment to consult" each other in the event of a common threat during their landmark summit at Camp David on the outskirts of Washington in August.



-----------------

S. Korean diplomat discusses N.K. human rights with U.S. envoy

SEOUL -- A senior South Korean diplomat has held talks with the new U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights and agreed to cooperate in launching a consultative body to better address the rights situation in the North, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Chun Young-hee, director general for the Korean Peninsula peace regime, and Ambassador Julie Turner met Monday and discussed efforts to coordinate over North Korean human rights issues, it said.



-----------------

Jung Woo-sung to play lone painter in new romantic drama series

SEOUL -- Actor Jung Woo-sung will star in a new romantic TV series slated for next month, Genie TV said Tuesday.

The A-lister will star as painter Cha Jin-woo, who suffers from a hearing impairment and goes through a dramatic change in his otherwise lonely life after meeting aspiring actor Jung Mo-eun, played by Shin Hyun-been from "Hospital Playlist."





-----------------

Most S. Korean bond experts eye rate freeze in October: poll

SEOUL -- An absolute majority of bond mavens in South Korea expect the country's central bank to freeze its key rate in October, a poll showed Tuesday.

According to the survey of 100 bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association, 90 of the respondents forecast the Bank of Korea (BOK) to leave its key rate unchanged at 3.5 percent at a policy meeting slated for Thursday.





-----------------

BLACKPINK's Jennie debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie soared to the top of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. songs chart with her special single, "You & Me."

Billboard unveiled this Monday (U.S. local time) in a preview of the upcoming chart, released on its homepage and social media.



