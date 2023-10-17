KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,900 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 257,000 DN 3,500
Kogas 23,850 DN 250
Hanssem 50,700 0
F&F 100,400 DN 1,600
YoulchonChem 31,900 DN 150
LG Energy Solution 475,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 70,500 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 139,800 UP 3,000
HDKSOE 101,100 UP 500
Hanmi Science 33,250 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 5,450 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,100 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,250 DN 500
POSCO FUTURE M 341,000 UP 6,000
LG Corp. 83,600 DN 200
KAL 19,880 UP 100
Boryung 10,420 DN 200
Nongshim 451,500 DN 11,000
Shinsegae 179,300 UP 1,400
SGBC 55,700 UP 200
Hyosung 58,300 UP 400
KCC 233,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 79,200 DN 1,700
DB HiTek 52,600 UP 1,800
LX INT 26,150 UP 300
Hanwha 24,350 UP 450
CJ 76,500 DN 2,200
LOTTE 26,350 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 188,500 UP 1,700
AmoreG 26,850 UP 350
COSMOCHEM 37,500 DN 1,100
POSCO Holdings 503,000 DN 4,000
GCH Corp 14,140 DN 40
LotteChilsung 138,400 UP 3,500
SK hynix 130,000 UP 5,900
Youngpoong 509,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,450 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 12,110 UP 150
