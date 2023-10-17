SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,900 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 257,000 DN 3,500

Kogas 23,850 DN 250

Hanssem 50,700 0

F&F 100,400 DN 1,600

YoulchonChem 31,900 DN 150

LG Energy Solution 475,000 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 70,500 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 139,800 UP 3,000

HDKSOE 101,100 UP 500

Hanmi Science 33,250 DN 100

SSANGYONGCNE 5,450 UP 10

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,100 DN 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,250 DN 500

POSCO FUTURE M 341,000 UP 6,000

LG Corp. 83,600 DN 200

KAL 19,880 UP 100

Boryung 10,420 DN 200

Nongshim 451,500 DN 11,000

Shinsegae 179,300 UP 1,400

SGBC 55,700 UP 200

Hyosung 58,300 UP 400

KCC 233,500 DN 1,500

SKBP 79,200 DN 1,700

DB HiTek 52,600 UP 1,800

LX INT 26,150 UP 300

Hanwha 24,350 UP 450

CJ 76,500 DN 2,200

LOTTE 26,350 UP 50

HyundaiMtr 188,500 UP 1,700

AmoreG 26,850 UP 350

COSMOCHEM 37,500 DN 1,100

POSCO Holdings 503,000 DN 4,000

GCH Corp 14,140 DN 40

LotteChilsung 138,400 UP 3,500

SK hynix 130,000 UP 5,900

Youngpoong 509,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,600 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,450 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 12,110 UP 150

(MORE)