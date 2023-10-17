KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyundai M&F INS 33,150 DN 400
LS 90,100 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES115 90 0 DN100
GS E&C 13,280 DN 10
GC Corp 101,400 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 524,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 134,800 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 69,400 UP 2,100
NHIS 10,520 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 88,400 DN 800
SLCORP 29,900 DN 150
Yuhan 74,500 DN 1,000
DL 41,400 DN 50
DOOSAN 82,900 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,320 DN 50
KIA CORP. 82,300 DN 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 78,000 UP 1,300
HITEJINRO 21,000 UP 1,020
LOTTE TOUR 10,090 DN 80
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 UP 200
LG Uplus 10,260 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 UP 300
PanOcean 4,260 UP 135
KT&G 88,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 14,270 DN 20
Doosanfc 18,720 UP 370
LG Display 12,450 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 0
SK 152,000 UP 200
Hanon Systems 7,370 DN 140
CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,700 DN 600
Kangwonland 15,000 0
KT 33,350 UP 400
NAVER 188,500 DN 1,200
Kakao 42,800 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17180 UP200
NCsoft 232,000 UP 8,000
GS Retail 23,450 DN 50
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,020 0
(MORE)
