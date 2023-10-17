KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 75,600 UP 2,400
Ottogi 373,500 DN 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 129,600 UP 500
S-1 57,100 DN 400
Mobis 224,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 100,300 DN 1,100
ShinpoongPharm 13,840 UP 100
Handsome 18,810 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 136,900 UP 1,400
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,305 DN 15
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp413 00 UP150
Asiana Airlines 10,050 UP 50
SKTelecom 50,000 UP 500
HyundaiElev 44,100 UP 400
Kumyang 117,900 DN 300
ORION Holdings 15,340 DN 210
Daesang 19,180 DN 270
SKNetworks 5,950 UP 10
BNK Financial Group 7,150 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 8,260 DN 20
emart 70,000 UP 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 52,200 UP 2,650
JB Financial Group 11,020 UP 290
TKG Huchems 22,150 DN 50
PIAM 26,500 UP 650
HANJINKAL 41,100 DN 1,100
CHONGKUNDANG 99,500 DN 700
DoubleUGames 39,550 UP 300
COSMAX 129,800 UP 9,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 42,750 UP 750
HL MANDO 36,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 721,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 49,950 UP 450
Netmarble 41,700 UP 950
KRAFTON 154,700 UP 600
HD HYUNDAI 60,800 DN 100
ORION 126,600 DN 2,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,100 UP 400
