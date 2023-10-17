SKC 75,600 UP 2,400

Ottogi 373,500 DN 3,500

KumhoPetrochem 129,600 UP 500

S-1 57,100 DN 400

Mobis 224,000 DN 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 100,300 DN 1,100

ShinpoongPharm 13,840 UP 100

Handsome 18,810 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 136,900 UP 1,400

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 0

KUMHOTIRE 4,305 DN 15

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp413 00 UP150

Asiana Airlines 10,050 UP 50

SKTelecom 50,000 UP 500

HyundaiElev 44,100 UP 400

Kumyang 117,900 DN 300

ORION Holdings 15,340 DN 210

Daesang 19,180 DN 270

SKNetworks 5,950 UP 10

BNK Financial Group 7,150 DN 30

DGB Financial Group 8,260 DN 20

emart 70,000 UP 1,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 DN650

KOLMAR KOREA 52,200 UP 2,650

JB Financial Group 11,020 UP 290

TKG Huchems 22,150 DN 50

PIAM 26,500 UP 650

HANJINKAL 41,100 DN 1,100

CHONGKUNDANG 99,500 DN 700

DoubleUGames 39,550 UP 300

COSMAX 129,800 UP 9,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 42,750 UP 750

HL MANDO 36,650 DN 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 721,000 UP 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 49,950 UP 450

Netmarble 41,700 UP 950

KRAFTON 154,700 UP 600

HD HYUNDAI 60,800 DN 100

ORION 126,600 DN 2,300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,100 UP 400

(MORE)