KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,580 DN 100
MS IND 17,410 UP 260
OCI Holdings 97,200 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 84,700 UP 400
KorZinc 487,500 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,790 DN 30
S-Oil 71,700 DN 1,900
HyundaiMipoDock 74,600 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 27,800 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,250 UP 600
HMM 14,650 DN 60
LG Innotek 237,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,000 DN 1,100
COWAY 43,850 UP 950
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,000 UP 100
IBK 11,810 DN 20
DONGSUH 18,210 DN 270
SamsungEng 28,950 UP 200
BGF Retail 134,800 DN 4,100
HYBE 237,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 60,500 DN 700
SK ie technology 69,700 UP 700
HDC-OP 10,230 UP 40
HYOSUNG TNC 303,000 UP 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 366,000 DN 7,000
DL E&C 31,700 UP 400
HANILCMT 12,690 DN 10
SKBS 65,800 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,510 DN 70
KakaoBank 22,950 DN 200
KIWOOM 102,000 DN 100
Hanwha Ocean 27,250 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,190 DN 80
DWEC 4,060 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 66,100 DN 1,300
SamyangFood 193,400 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 281,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 300
LG H&H 418,000 UP 3,500
