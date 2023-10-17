HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,580 DN 100

MS IND 17,410 UP 260

OCI Holdings 97,200 DN 1,200

LS ELECTRIC 84,700 UP 400

KorZinc 487,500 UP 8,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,790 DN 30

S-Oil 71,700 DN 1,900

HyundaiMipoDock 74,600 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 27,800 UP 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,250 UP 600

HMM 14,650 DN 60

LG Innotek 237,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 1,200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,000 DN 1,100

COWAY 43,850 UP 950

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,000 UP 100

IBK 11,810 DN 20

DONGSUH 18,210 DN 270

SamsungEng 28,950 UP 200

BGF Retail 134,800 DN 4,100

HYBE 237,500 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 60,500 DN 700

SK ie technology 69,700 UP 700

HDC-OP 10,230 UP 40

HYOSUNG TNC 303,000 UP 6,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 366,000 DN 7,000

DL E&C 31,700 UP 400

HANILCMT 12,690 DN 10

SKBS 65,800 DN 200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,510 DN 70

KakaoBank 22,950 DN 200

KIWOOM 102,000 DN 100

Hanwha Ocean 27,250 DN 450

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,190 DN 80

DWEC 4,060 DN 20

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 66,100 DN 1,300

SamyangFood 193,400 DN 800

CJ CheilJedang 281,500 DN 2,000

KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 300

LG H&H 418,000 UP 3,500

(MORE)