LGCHEM 516,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 1,100

ShinhanGroup 35,300 DN 200

Daewoong 16,340 DN 590

TaekwangInd 596,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,200 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,650 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 106,200 UP 700

Celltrion 145,000 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,100 DN 2,700

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,100 0

KIH 52,900 DN 100

GS 39,950 DN 50

LIG Nex1 83,400 DN 2,800

Fila Holdings 37,600 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,900 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,150 DN 550

HANWHA LIFE 2,885 0

AMOREPACIFIC 111,100 UP 900

FOOSUNG 10,470 UP 160

SK Innovation 149,600 UP 600

POONGSAN 34,850 UP 200

KBFinancialGroup 56,400 DN 200

Hansae 19,270 UP 150

Youngone Corp 49,000 UP 600

CSWIND 53,000 DN 400

GKL 14,930 DN 50

KOLON IND 45,050 UP 500

HanmiPharm 304,500 DN 7,500

SD Biosensor 10,600 DN 50

Meritz Financial 51,700 DN 1,100

ZINUS 20,400 UP 250

Hanchem 168,500 UP 4,500

DWS 31,750 UP 450

KEPCO 17,210 UP 20

SamsungSecu 37,700 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 7,610 UP 120

kakaopay 41,050 UP 250

K Car 10,430 UP 120

SKSQUARE 44,800 UP 400

