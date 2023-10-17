KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGCHEM 516,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 35,300 DN 200
Daewoong 16,340 DN 590
TaekwangInd 596,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,200 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,650 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 106,200 UP 700
Celltrion 145,000 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,100 DN 2,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,100 0
KIH 52,900 DN 100
GS 39,950 DN 50
LIG Nex1 83,400 DN 2,800
Fila Holdings 37,600 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,900 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,150 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,885 0
AMOREPACIFIC 111,100 UP 900
FOOSUNG 10,470 UP 160
SK Innovation 149,600 UP 600
POONGSAN 34,850 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 56,400 DN 200
Hansae 19,270 UP 150
Youngone Corp 49,000 UP 600
CSWIND 53,000 DN 400
GKL 14,930 DN 50
KOLON IND 45,050 UP 500
HanmiPharm 304,500 DN 7,500
SD Biosensor 10,600 DN 50
Meritz Financial 51,700 DN 1,100
ZINUS 20,400 UP 250
Hanchem 168,500 UP 4,500
DWS 31,750 UP 450
KEPCO 17,210 UP 20
SamsungSecu 37,700 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 7,610 UP 120
kakaopay 41,050 UP 250
K Car 10,430 UP 120
SKSQUARE 44,800 UP 400
(END)
-
