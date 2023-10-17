Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

It is the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, and Fitch has maintained the rating of AA- since September 2012.



This AP file photo taken Oct. 9, 2011, shows a sign for Fitch Ratings in New York. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

