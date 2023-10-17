Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable

All News 19:36 October 17, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

It is the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, and Fitch has maintained the rating of AA- since September 2012.

This AP file photo taken Oct. 9, 2011, shows a sign for Fitch Ratings in New York. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This AP file photo taken Oct. 9, 2011, shows a sign for Fitch Ratings in New York. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Fitch Ratings #credit rating
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!