Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable
All News 19:36 October 17, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
It is the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, and Fitch has maintained the rating of AA- since September 2012.
