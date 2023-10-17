S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 17, 2023
All News 16:44 October 17, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.738 3.739 -0.1
2-year TB 3.936 3.929 +0.7
3-year TB 3.991 3.973 +1.8
10-year TB 4.224 4.191 +3.3
2-year MSB 3.925 3.913 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.787 4.769 +1.8
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
Most Saved
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
Son Heung-min 'question mark' for friendly vs. Vietnam: Klinsmann
-
Homegrown fighter jet KF-21 makes public debut at Seoul defense exhibition
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer