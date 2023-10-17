S. Korean rescued after kidnapping in Philippines: ministry

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean national in the Philippines has been released after being kidnapped for nearly three weeks, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The individual was safely rescued by the local police authorities Monday after being kidnapped around Sept. 27, according to the ministry.

The person was in good health condition at the time of the rescue, it added, without providing further details.

One of the kidnappers was arrested on the scene by police, the ministry told reporters in a text message, saying the investigation was still ongoing.

The ministry said it has made various efforts to ensure the safe and swift release of the person in close coordination with the local authorities and South Korean officials in the Philippines.



This file photo shows the foreign ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

