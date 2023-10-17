S. Korean rescued after kidnapping in Philippines: ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean national in the Philippines has been released after being kidnapped for nearly three weeks, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The individual was safely rescued by the local police authorities Monday after being kidnapped around Sept. 27, according to the ministry.
The person was in good health condition at the time of the rescue, it added, without providing further details.
One of the kidnappers was arrested on the scene by police, the ministry told reporters in a text message, saying the investigation was still ongoing.
The ministry said it has made various efforts to ensure the safe and swift release of the person in close coordination with the local authorities and South Korean officials in the Philippines.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
Homegrown fighter jet KF-21 makes public debut at Seoul defense exhibition
-
Son Heung-min 'question mark' for friendly vs. Vietnam: Klinsmann