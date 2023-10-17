Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon signs off on motion requesting confirmation hearing for KBS chief nominee

All News 17:51 October 17, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol signed off Tuesday on a motion requesting a parliamentary confirmation hearing for the nominee to be chief of South Korea's largest public broadcaster, KBS, the presidential office said.

Park Min, a former journalist at the Munhwa Ilbo daily, was nominated to be the new president and CEO by the company's board of directors Friday.

A politics major at Seoul National University, Park started his journalist career at the newspaper in 1991 and later became its editor-in-chief. He is said to have recently resigned from the company.

Last month, the board dismissed former CEO Kim Eui-chul, who was appointed during the former Moon Jae-in government, citing the broadcaster's worsening financial conditions.

This undated file photo shows Park Min, a former opinion columnist at the daily Munhwa Ilbo. (Yonhap)

