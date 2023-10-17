Yoon congratulates S. Korean sports administrator on election as IOC member
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated sports administrator Kim Jae-youl on Tuesday on his election as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Kim was one of eight new members whose candidacy was ratified during a session of the top Olympic body in Mumbai, India, earlier in the day. With his election, Kim became the 12th South Korean to join the IOC.
"Following your splendid achievement of becoming the first non-European to be elected president of the International Skating Union, you have made a mark in the sports history of the Republic of Korea through your election as a member of the IOC," Yoon wrote in a Facebook post.
"I hope you will play a big role not only for the development of sports in the Republic of Korea, but also to create a better world through sports," he added.
