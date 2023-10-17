Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia management, union reach tentative wage deal to avoid strike

All News 20:19 October 17, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The management and labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, have reached a tentative wage deal to avoid a partial strike, according to the company Tuesday.

The agreement was reached after unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.

Unionized workers of Kia had planned to go on a partial strike from this week unless it reached a wage deal. The union plans to vote whether to accept the tentative deal Friday.

This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kia #wage deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!