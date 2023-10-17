Klinsmann praises S. Korea's 'very, very professional performance' in win over Vietnam

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann praised his team for "a very, very professional performance" after a 6-0 win over Vietnam in their latest international friendly Tuesday.

"They were focused and worked hard like we planned it," Klinsmann said at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, south of Seoul. "We created a lot of chances and step by step, goals came, too. We played exactly the way we trained. That makes us (coaches) feel good."



South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (L) tosses the ball to Seol Young-woo during a friendly football match against Vietnam at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

The easy win came on the heels of a 4-0 blanking of Tunisia last Friday. Klinsmann had said he considered these two friendlies an important test for the Taegeuk Warriors before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and then the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in January. With 10 goals in two wins against opponents that tried in vain to contain the attack, South Korea passed those tests with flying colors.

"The players set the tone for the World Cup qualifying, and we're very, very pleased," Klinsmann said. "It was important for us that we play teams that play back-five, strong defensive lines. We need to play different systems to have different solutions. I think we found a lot of solutions the last two games."

Klinsmann said he had "a lot of respect" for Vietnam, saying the match wasn't as easy for South Korea as the final score showed.

"Vietnam played a good game. They had two very good chances in the first half," Klinsmann said. "Even in the second half, they had two or three counter breaks when we made individual mistakes. If we play that game tomorrow again, we maybe have a totally different result."



South Korean players celebrate their 6-0 win over Vietnam in a friendly football match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

Klinsmann said captain Son Heung-min, back in action after missing the Tunisia match with an injury, helped the team in more ways than the one goal he scored in the second half.

"It was important that the captain was there. He set the tone and the tempo, and created chances," the coach said. "His energy is needed to be serious, to be focused and to not underestimate any team out there. I was very pleased with him. It was a good signal to the team that he played 90 minutes."



Son Heung-min of South Korea waves at fans after a 6-0 win over Vietnam in a friendly football match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

