Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Doctors' association vows strong protest against gov't plan to raise medical school enrollment quota (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PPP pushes for increase in medical school enrollment quota despite opposition (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office says increase in medical school enrollment quota is necessary (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't says to discuss raising enrollment quota with medical communities until year-end (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hamas attack methods suggest N. Korea possibly connected to its tactics, strategies: JCS (Segye Times)
-- Shortage of doctors in provincial regions spark fears of collapse in local medical systems (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. restricts exporting AI chips to China in updated rules (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Number of households living in 'insecure, temporary' homes has jumped 20 pct in last 5 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden's double mission: support Israel, deter escalation of war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nat'l Assembly to push for upping Eximbank's capital ceiling; green light for export financing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Firms' short-term debts maturing in 1 year top 600 tln won for 1st time (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon stresses aerospace and AI (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Shipbuilders scramble to secure workers amid booming industry (Korea Herald)
-- Israelis in Korea devastated by war-torn homeland (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP